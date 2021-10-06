New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. New Jersey Resources comprises 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 424,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

