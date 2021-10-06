Perennial Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,116. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

