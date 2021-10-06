55I LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. 2,391,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,712. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.