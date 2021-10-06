IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.26). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,802. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 366,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.