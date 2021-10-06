IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.26). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,802. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 366,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.