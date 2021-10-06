PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 7.4%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 9,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,544,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.