$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $7.10 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.