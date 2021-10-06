Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

FIDU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 138,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,780. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.