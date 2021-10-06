VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.81

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 82727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

