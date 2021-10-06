Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.55. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.