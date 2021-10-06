NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 6%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 10,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 366,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.