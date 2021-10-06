$0.04 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Livent reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,116. Livent has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

