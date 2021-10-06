55I LLC Sells 39,050 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

55I LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $33,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 539,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,875. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

