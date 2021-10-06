Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $19.10

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 5,500,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

