55I LLC Acquires 1,372,349 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1,383.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372,349 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.8% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $50,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,634.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 581,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 385,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

