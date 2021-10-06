55I LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $159,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,020 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

