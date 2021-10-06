Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $63,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $255,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 89.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,807,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 455,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

