Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Declines By 33.3%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Montage Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

