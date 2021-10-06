OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCFT. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 804,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 232,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

