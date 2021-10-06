Nyerium (NYEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $66.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $18,638.21 and $66.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,089.66 or 0.99848040 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

