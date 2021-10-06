Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Square by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.51. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.26.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

