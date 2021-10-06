Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $149.39 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $149,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.