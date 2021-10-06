Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys 942 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,469,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

