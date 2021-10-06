Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $57,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

