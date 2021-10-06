Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,094. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.