Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

LEVI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,176,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,716. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,897. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

