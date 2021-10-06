Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 623,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 36,932 shares worth $869,821. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

