Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,302 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $128,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 139,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,416. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

