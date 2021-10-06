Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,768. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

