Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 668,850 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.60% of ImmunoGen worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock remained flat at $$5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,356. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

