Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 108.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 537,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,894. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,066 shares of company stock worth $7,570,448 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.