Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 373,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,929. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

