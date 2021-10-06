Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,529. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

