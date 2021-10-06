Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.