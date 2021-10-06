Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Increases By 21.7%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

