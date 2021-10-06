Perennial Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

