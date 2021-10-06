Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $$22.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 88,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

