Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 177.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 253,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.