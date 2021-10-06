Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Andy Mah Sells 450,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00.

TSE AAV traded down C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.16. 1,231,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.34.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

