Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $45.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 1,801,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.