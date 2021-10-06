Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $73.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $73.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 1,780,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.