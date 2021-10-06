Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 273,900 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,072,000. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 1.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. 12,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.