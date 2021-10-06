Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $44,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $77.32. 392,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

