Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases 163,442 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,442 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for about 2.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. 4,242,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

