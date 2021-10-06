Sandbar Asset Management LLP Acquires 366,795 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,795 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned about 0.82% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $47,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,306. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

