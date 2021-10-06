Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $5.42 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.90. 138,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,614. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

