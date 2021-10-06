Sandbar Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,901,000. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $6.01 on Wednesday, hitting $651.29. 10,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $617.66 and its 200 day moving average is $623.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

