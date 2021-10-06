Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 325,019 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises 14.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $346,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

BERY stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. 8,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,874. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

