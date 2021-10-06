TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Bought by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for approximately 4.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of TFI International worth $109,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

TFII stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

