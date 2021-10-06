Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 827 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.40. 159,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

