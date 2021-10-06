Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $961,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

BMAY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

